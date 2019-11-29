German embassy in Malaysia condemns graduate's Nazi-style salute at convocation

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The German embassy here has condemned the actions of the University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) graduate who showed the Nazi-style salute during a convocation ceremony recently.

Taking to Facebook, the embassy said it was shocked to learn of the incident, which went viral on social media.

"Considering the terrible suffering that was brought upon the world during World War II by the Nazi regime of Germany, the German embassy unequivocally condemns any show of support for a regime responsible for genocide and would expect the Malaysian government and university authorities to do the same, " they said in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 29).

Malaysians have condemned the graduate's actions and shared screenshots of his Twitter and Facebook posts, both of which have since been deleted from his accounts

The graduate said the salute was in protest over what he believed was the Jewish dominance of the world.

He also expressed his support for the Palestinians in Gaza as well as his resentment for Jews and went as far as to support the cruel actions of the Nazi regime and the holocaust, which claimed the lives of millions.

The student then ended his post with the hashtags #SaveGaza and #Pray4Palestine.

UMS said that the conduct of the graduate does not reflect the views of the university, as they are his personal views.