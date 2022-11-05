Asian Insider

Geopolitical tensions complicate economic goals of Apec

Thailand has already been walking a diplomatic tightrope as the Apec chair. ST PHOTO: TAN TAM MEI
Tan Tam Mei
Thailand Correspondent
Updated
Published
46 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - Typically a cut-and-dried meeting with a focus on regional economic growth, the Apec Economic Leaders’ Summit happening on Nov 18 and 19 is proving to be a handful. This is as fragile geopolitical relations, spiralling inflation and a troubled domestic front for host Thailand threaten to overshadow commitments to rebuild the regional economy in the post-pandemic era.

Already, Thailand has been walking a diplomatic tightrope as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) chair – it took on the position in November 2021. A trade ministers’ meeting in May failed to issue a customary joint statement after five member economies staged a walkout in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top