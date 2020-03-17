Genting says to close its Malaysia highlands resort including casino until April 1

KUALA LUMPUR - Resorts World Genting said on Tuesday (March 17) it is temporarily shutting down all operations at its mountaintop resort - including its casino - until April 1, following the Malaysian government's Movement Control Order.

"Following the Movement Control Order announced by the Prime Minister, YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Resorts World Genting will be temporarily closed from 18 to 31 March 2020," the company said on its Facebook page.

"This will include our hotel facilities, food & beverage outlets, casino, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, entertainment facilities, attractions, shopping malls and retail outlets at Resorts World Genting".

The mountaintop resort is located in the Genting Highlands, about an hour's drive from Kuala Lumpur, at the border between Selangor and Pahang states.

The company said: "All reservations made for stay at our hotels during this period will be cancelled. Guests may seek a refund or change their reservation dates."

It added that the same conditions apply for reservations made at related facilities, Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

"Guests who have purchased tickets for any of our attractions or shows at the Resort will also be refunded," the statement said.

The company said essential resort-based services such as security, fire services, utilities and clinics will remain operational during this period.