Genting Highlands road charge system trial begins April 2

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Permitted road users are still required to tap their payment cards at the gantries, but payment will not be imposed during the trial.

KUALA LUMPUR – Lingkaran Cekap (LCSB), the authorised operator of the Genting Highlands road network, will begin a trial run of its road charge system along Jalan Genting Highlands from April 2.

LCSB, which is responsible for the management and maintenance of the road, said the trial will be conducted at two key entry points – Genting Sempah and the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

“During the testing period, no payment will be imposed for using Jalan Genting Highlands,” it said.

However, permitted road users are still required to tap their payment cards, including Touch ‘N Go and debit or credit cards, at the gantries when passing through.

LCSB said all vehicles must continue to comply with the existing rules and regulations governing the use of Genting roads, along with any additional requirements introduced from time to time, to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

“The trial is intended to test the functionality and smooth operations of the road charge system before its full implementation,” it said.

The initiative supports LCSB’s commitment to maintain safe, reliable and uninterrupted access for users travelling to Resorts World Genting, nearby attractions and surrounding areas. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK