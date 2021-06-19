Garuda's future up in the air amid high debt, revenue slump

South-east Asia's largest economy is mulling over whether to shut down or refinance its national airline, Garuda Indonesia, amid debates widely seen to represent two camps: those who are sentimental and those who are focused on the bottom line.

Garuda struggled to make profits even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprises Ministry recently came up with four options - the first three keep the 72-year-old airline afloat and the fourth sees it cease operations.

To keep Garuda flying despite a revenue slump and huge maturing debts, the government must either inject cash; announce a debt standstill, followed by a restructuring; or go for a debt revamp while creating an airline that would take over Garuda's routes, according to the first three proposed solutions.

Global travel has been devastated by the pandemic, severely affecting even major players such as Singapore Airlines and Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

Garuda's revenue probably shrank to US$1.67 billion (S$2.24 billion) last year from US$4.57 billion the year before, according to a research note by Jakarta-based equity brokerage Ciptadana Sekuritas Asia.

The airline has yet to release its full 2020 financial results. On Thursday, it missed a repayment on a US$500 million Islamic debt.

A recent viral recording of Garuda chief executive officer Irfan Setiaputra's address to staff, whose content was later confirmed by management, revealed that the airline planned to cut its fleet by 50 per cent, retrench staff and sell assets.

"The fact is our debt reached 70 trillion rupiah (S$6.5 billion) and, every month, it grew by more than a trillion rupiah," he was heard saying in the recording.

In a June 10 filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange, he reported that Garuda returned two Boeing 737-800NG planes to a lessor and is in discussions with other companies to restructure leasing terms. It currently operates 142 aircraft.

The airline went through a debt revamp in 2006 to help it turn profitable. But a mark-up culture in procurement and poor governance, among other factors, continued to plague Garuda even as it battled low-cost rivals.

Last year, former CEO Emirsyah Satar was sentenced to an eight-year jail term for receiving bribes in return for his support in securing contracts to procure Bombardier, Airbus and ATR aircraft as well as Rolls-Royce engines.

Separately, British fraud investigators were investigating Bombardier over contracts related to Garuda, according to the Serious Fraud Office.

"Frankly, this is a long-term problem and deep-rooted. We could just let the private sector do the flying or invite foreign operators, say, Emirates," said a senior government official in a recent discussion with business editors in Jakarta.

"This way, we wouldn't burden the taxpayers and the flying public," he added.

But MPs from the ruling and opposition parties have other views. They have urged the government to save Garuda, with some, including Mr Deddy Yevri Sitorus of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, calling it the "epicentre of Indonesia's aviation industry".

They noted that the airline not only provides jobs, but also generates employment in related sectors such as ground handling at airports and courier services.

Mr Herman Khaeron, a member of a parliamentary committee overseeing state-owned enterprises and investments, said the majority in the committee are in favour of keeping Garuda flying since it is an asset which the nation takes pride in.

"We have held a meeting with the state-owned enterprises minister to act fast, allow Garuda to take corporate actions that will lift its operating pressures," Mr Herman, a member of the opposition Democratic Party, told The Straits Times on Thursday.

Like Mr Deddy, he called for the government to prepare a financial and organisational restructuring for Garuda so that it can emerge stronger after the pandemic.