Garuda Indonesia sees 30% rise in passengers flying to Singapore due to Taylor Swift concerts

Garuda Indonesia has experienced a significant surge in travellers flying to Singapore, largely attributed to the Taylor Swift concert series, The Jakarta Post reported on March 8.

The national carrier’s president director Irfan Setiaputra said on March 7 that there has been a 30 per cent increase in passenger numbers during the concert dates.

Mr Irfan noted that the majority of these passengers travelled from Jakarta and Bali, with a notable rise in travellers from Surabaya as well.

Swift’s South-east Asian leg of The Eras Tour took place on March 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. One more concert will take place on March 9. The concerts have attracted a substantial Indonesian audience, he said, adding that lifestyle trends, particularly among the younger demographic, are shifting towards spending on experiences and enhancing their social media profiles.

Mr Irfan said Garuda Indonesia has often benefited from international events, including concerts and sports events, which tend to increase Garuda’s passenger volumes. He remarked that the positive impact of such events extends to other sectors, highlighting the corresponding rise in hotel prices in Singapore.

Singapore was the exclusive South-east Asian location of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, responding to a question from The Sydney Morning Herald at a press conference on March 5, said the deal for Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in South-east Asia on The Eras Tour “serves not just to grow the economy, but also to bring in visitors and goodwill from all over the region”.

In response to the success of the concerts in Singapore, Indonesian officials have expressed intentions to host a comparable event that could rival it.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan revealed plans to organise a major concert in Indonesia, with the expectation of securing a permit for a concert promoter within six months, The Jakarta Post reported on March 8.

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno also reiterated the goal of bringing an artiste of Taylor Swift’s calibre to Indonesia in the near future.