Garuda Indonesia flight turns back, makes emergency landing after engine fire

JAKARTA - A jetliner taking 468 people from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing on May 15 due to an engine fire, the Garuda Indonesia airline said, in the latest incident in the archipelago’s poor safety record.

The Indonesian flag carrier said the Garuda-1105 flight to Madinah – operated by a Boeing 747-400 – returned to its original airport in the Indonesian city of Makassar at 5.15pm local time (5.15pm Singapore time) with all passengers unhurt.

“The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after takeoff, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines,” said Garuda president-director Irfan Setiaputra in a statement.

There were 450 passengers and 18 crew members on the flight, Mr Irfan said, including pilgrims for the hajj, the days-long Muslim pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

They were all redirected to accommodation before boarding a replacement flight later on May 15 to Saudi Arabia, he said.

Footage posted on social media, which has not been verified by AFP, purported to show the plane’s engine catching fire as it took off.

This plane was grounded for a safety probe, Mr Irfan said.