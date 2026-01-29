Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Prince Purbaya is claiming the throne of Surakarta Palace and has been performing royal duties.

– Tensions have erupted at the palace in Solo in Central Java as two half brothers battled to claim the throne, in a dramatic showdown between rival family factions over tradition and cultural authority.

The confrontation escalated on Jan 18 when Culture Minister Fadli Zon visited the palace to deliver a ministerial decree appointing the palace’s chief minister, Prince Tedjowulan, as the custodian responsible for the preservation and restoration of the palace, Keraton Surakarta, and to oversee public funding for the palace as a heritage institution.

Prince Tedjowulan has been the caretaker since the death of his older brother, Javanese royal Pakubuwono XIII, in November 2025, pending the ascension of a new king.

Rival factions belonging to the late king’s two sons took ladders with them to force open a ceremonial palace gate, while supporters on both sides pushed and shoved each other. Police stepped in to keep order.

The handover was briefly halted for about 15 minutes after two princesses raised their voices at Mr Fadli.

The event ended without a formal handover, with only prayers, a group photograph, and traditional performances – reflecting the deep divisions within the palace.

King Pakubuwono XIII had reigned in Solo, also known as Surakarta, for two decades. After his death, his two sons from different wives claimed to be the rightful heir.

On Jan 16, the government sought to mediate the deeply personal family feud amid public scrutiny. Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka met the two princes and their uncle, Prince Tedjowulan, over lunch, discussing city and palace affairs in an effort to ease tensions.

A royal family divided

Prince Purbaya, the younger son, claimed he was the rightful successor. The late king had formally named him crown prince in 2022. This was further reinforced by his mother’s status as queen consort – a factor that palace tradition could prioritise over birth order in determining succession.

The elder son, Prince Hangabehi, rejected that reasoning. As the firstborn, he claimed the stronger right. Backed by the palace’s customary council, the Lembaga Dewan Adat (LDA), his faction controls access to ceremonial halls, giving them control over daily operations.

But since their father’s death, Prince Purbaya has carried out palace rituals, taking an oath before attendants and parading through Solo in ceremonial processions that drew large crowds. His supporters said these rituals are decisive in demonstrating royal authority in Javanese custom.

Prince Purbaya also performed royal duties, presenting in January a formal document known as a Kekancingan to a mosque to reaffirm royal loyalty and continuity. The event is traditionally reserved for monarchs conferring authority on local religious institutions.

Supporters of the the royal factions clash on Jan 18 during an Indonesian government visit to the palace in Solo. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM JOGJAKARTA.ID & SOLO.TIMES/INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, Prince Hangabehi told reporters after the culture minister’s visit: “I hope all discussions can take place smoothly. I want everyone to remain united, so that the government’s role in helping the palace and its revitalisation can be carried out.”

He added that government decisions were above his authority and that he would continue to observe palace traditions.

Two senior family figures have long shaped these rivalries: Prince Tedjowulan, the brothers’ uncle and the younger brother of the late king, and Princess Moeng, their aunt, who is the younger sister of the late king.

In 2004, Prince Tedjowulan clashed with princes Hangabehi and Purbaya’s father over succession. The palace witnessed a prolonged stalemate, with both factions asserting authority over ceremonial and administrative functions, until a memorandum of understanding resolved the dispute.

The 2012 settlement, which then Solo mayor Joko Widodo brokered, confirmed the princes’ father as king, with Prince Tedjowulan serving as chief minister, acting as caretaker to manage palace affairs and preserve ceremonial continuity.

Princess Moeng rejected Prince Tedjowulan’s appointment, fearing excessive authority in his hands, and formed the LDA to curb his influence.

She opposed the arrangement out of concern for succession plans and palace authority, believing that, according to palace custom, the eldest son should inherit the throne in the absence of a formal queen consort’s heir.

“This is based on a prior written agreement: If the king dies, Prince Tedjowulan, as the chief minister, will act as the king’s deputy until the new legitimate king ascends the throne,” Professor Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency, told The Straits Times.

Tradition under strain

The Surakarta Palace, or Kasunanan Surakarta, traces its origins to the 18th century. Under the 1755 Giyanti Agreement, the Mataram kingdom was divided – creating separate courts in Surakarta and Yogyakarta, a neighbouring city also in Central Java.

After Indonesia gained independence in 1945, most monarchs lost political power. Surakarta was absorbed into Central Java province, retaining only ceremonial and cultural influence.

By contrast, Yogyakarta’s sultan was recognised as governor in 1950, a post his family still holds, making it the only region where a traditional monarch retains formal political authority.

Prince Hangabehi is backed by the Lembaga Dewan Adat, the Solo palace’s customary council. PHOTO: BERITASOLO/INSTAGRAM

Today, as the Solo palace navigates centuries-old customs, the government’s involvement underscores the delicate balance between ritual, tradition, and administrative oversight. The government’s role focuses on safeguarding the palace as a cultural institution, rather than influencing the succession dispute.

“The main interest of the government is, of course, to protect cultural heritage, especially since the Solo palace is one of the central hubs of Javanese culture in Indonesia.

“If the conflict intensifies, it will have a major impact on palace management,” said Prof Wasisto.

Declared a national cultural heritage area in 2017, the palace has since received funding from city, provincial, and central government grants.

“These grants must be accounted for,” Mr Fadli told reporters on Jan 19. “There must be a responsible party.”

Dr Sunyoto Usman, a sociologist at Gadjah Mada University, said the appointment of Prince Tedjowulan as caretaker was intended to provide neutral mediation that respects customary rules.

Even without political authority, the palace remains culturally central, he noted.

“The Javanese still respect the palace nobility, even if only in customary terms, which can help preserve Javanese culture,” Dr Sunyoto said.

Prof Wasisto said the palace’s role extends beyond ceremonial pageantry. Royal titles have evolved into collective cultural identity markers for the Javanese, particularly in Yogyakarta and Solo, he explained.

“In general, royal and sultan legitimacy – except for the Special Region of Yogyakarta – only functions as guardians of cultural heritage, so the central government has a role in the preservation of that culture,” he said.

The government’s appointment of Prince Tedjowulan might have clarified administrative responsibilities, but it does not resolve the question of who will be king.

Observers say the stand-off between the two princes could persist, with possible future clashes during succession ceremonies or government interventions. The outcome will shape Javanese identity and determine the legitimacy of the next monarch.

Prof Wasisto warned: “If this conflict is left unresolved, it will affect the continuity of the Solo Palace as the guardian of Javanese cultural stability.”