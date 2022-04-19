G-20 role for young Indonesia singer sparks criticism

JAKARTA • Indonesia's decision to name a pop star as its Group of 20 (G-20) spokesman is the latest move in what some analysts say is a series of vanity appointments the government is making as part of a bid to connect with a young population.

Ms Ayunda Faza Maudya - a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda - will take on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world's 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian delegates have been invited to a G-20 meeting in Washington this week, despite other nations threatening boycotts amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The singer's appointment is the latest in what critics say is a string of celebrities, start-up founders and children of tycoons named to political roles as President Joko Widodo's administration attempts to woo a young population facing high unemployment.

More than half the country's 273 million people are younger than 35 years old and the unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 30 was hovering at 14 per cent last year.

"These symbolic appointments are part of efforts to temper criticism from the youth on critical issues, like jobs and public services," said political researcher Wasisto Raharjo Jati at the National Research and Innovation Agency. "The government's outreach leans towards the privileged urban youth - the kind of millennials who fit the idea they want to promote - while leaving out the majority who are middle-to lower-income and live in rural areas."

Young Indonesians are more likely to be jobless at double the national rate of 6.5 per cent. Despite state-run employment training programmes and scholarships for higher education, about one in five of them is neither working nor studying, figures that bode poorly for Indonesia's aim to become a higher-income economy by 2045.

Ms Ayunda, who has no diplomatic or economic experience, took on the role on March 31. At her first briefing, she appeared to ignore questions about the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Organisers told journalists to ask about her personality instead.

As part of a team of spokesmen, her role is to report the G-20 meeting results that are relevant to Indonesia while sensitive issues would be handled by other representatives, Ms Ayunda said in response to Bloomberg questions.

In 2019, Mr Widodo named seven millennial special staff members to advise him, including Putri Tanjung, 25, daughter of tycoon Chairul Tanjung, as well as start-up founders Adamas Belva Devara, 31, and Andi Taufan Garuda Putra, 35.

Presidential special staff have the right to receive monthly compensation of 51 million rupiah (S$4,800), in a country where the average youth income is 2 million rupiah.

BLOOMBERG