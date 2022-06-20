G-20 receives $1.7b pledge to help countries in need to prepare for future pandemics

YOGYAKARTA - The Group of 20 (G-20) has received pledges totalling US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) so far for its fund that will help countries better prepare for future pandemics, said Indonesia's health minister Budi Sadikin on Monday (June 20).

The initial US$1.2 billion commitment has come from the US, European Union, Indonesia, Singapore and Germany, and a private company.

Speaking on the first day of the G-20 meeting of health ministers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Mr Budi - who is chairing the meeting - said the planned Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) hoped to raise US$10.5 billion to achieve its objectives.

These include procuring vaccines, drugs, testing kits and equipment for lower-to-middle income countries.

"As we look forward to a world where the pandemic has abated, we should seize the moment to build a more resilient global health system, not only for today's purpose, but also for tomorrow's challenges. It is better to prepare an umbrella before it rains," Mr Budi said.

Indonesia took over the G-20 presidency from Italy last December.

Attended by 80 in-person delegates and more than 50 online, the hybrid meeting also discussed ways to redistribute global manufacturing and research hubs to help ensure countries around the world have more equal capacities to fight a future pandemic.

Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was among the senior officials who attended the meeting. Singapore is not a G-20 member, but has been regularly invited to participate in the summits and their related meetings.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ong said the planned establishment of the FIF and the significant initial amount pledged to it were a major development to the health sector.

"The task ahead in making FIF work are numerous and complex… There are a range of tasks we need to do from strengthening surveillance, vaccine development, production capacity, distribution, etc."

He said clarity on how the fund would be used, and how it would be governed and deployed - with the close involvement of WHO - would allow potential donor countries to convey this clearly to their citizens, and generate that momentum needed for FIF.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who attended Monday's meeting in-person, added: "Crucially, the governance of the FIF must be inclusive, with a structure that enables representation of all countries.

"And it must also be coherent with other parts of the global architecture for health emergency preparedness and response."