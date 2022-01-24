G-20 meetings a ray of hope for Bali's resorts, conference venues

After a devastating two years riddled with cancellations, some of the biggest resorts in Bali are hoping for a turnaround as Indonesia hosts scores of meetings and conferences that will unfold throughout the year ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in October.

Those meetings - 150 or so mostly to be held in Bali - are expected to inject 7.4 trillion rupiah (S$695 million) into the resort island's struggling economy. An estimated 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the October summit of G-20 leaders.