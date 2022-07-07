G-20 foreign ministers meet in Bali amid Ukraine war and its global repercussions

JAKARTA - Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, convened on Thursday (July 7) in Bali to address issues hindering global recovery, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and its repercussions worldwide.

Top envoys from the world's major developed and developing economies will discuss ways to strengthen multilateralism, as well as strategic policies to address the current food and energy crises.

As G-20 president, Indonesia's focus is on three issues: strengthening the global health architecture, a sustainable shift to renewable energy, and enhancing digital transformation.

Among those attending in person are US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This will be Mr Lavrov's first in-person meeting with some of the biggest critics of Russia's invasion in Ukraine since it began in February.

Indonesia has sought a balance of interests among G-20 members, especially amid threats from some Western countries to boycott the summit and pushes to exclude Russia.

Ukraine is among the few countries not in the grouping that Indonesia, as host, invited to the meeting. Its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is said to be attending virtually.

Singapore was also invited, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Bali for the meeting.

Australia's Ms Wong told journalists that she appreciated Indonesia's move to invite Ukraine.

"That will be a very important moment to have Ukraine speak to the G-20 in front of all of us, including Russia, about the effects on its people, on the Ukrainian people - men, women and children - of the consequences of the Russian invasion," she said.

Asked if she would walk out when Mr Lavrov speaks, Ms Wong said that instead of walking out, some of the foreign ministers "intend to use the meeting... to highlight what Russia has done".

"We will be making very clear, collectively, our views about Russia's position and Russia's behaviour," she added.

Top officials from the US, Britain and Canada walked out as a Russian official was speaking in a G-20 finance meeting in Washington in April.