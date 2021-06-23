G-20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive in Italy for Covid-19

ROME (AFP) - The head of the Indonesian delegation to a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus while six other people are self-isolating, Italian news agencies reported on Tuesday (June 22).

The diplomat, who was due to attend G-20 ministerial talks in Sicily starting on Tuesday, had tested negative before leaving Indonesia but was found to have tested positive on Monday.

Six others in the delegation have been put in precautionary isolation in their hotels in Sicilian city Catania, the ANSA and AGI news agencies reported, citing local health officials.

The G-20 meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday bring together labour, employment and education ministers from the club of major developed and emerging economies.

Italy has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic but has in recent months recorded a sharp fall in cases of Covid-19. It has removed almost all restrictions, with masks no longer mandatory outdoors from June 28.