NUSA DUA, Indonesia - Any doubts that Indonesia could organise and pull off the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit were put to rest last week after a meeting of the world’s largest economies went without a hitch, and ended in a successful joint declaration.

In hosting the summit, the G-20 president and only South-east Asian country in the grouping had to surmount the challenges posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the tensions between the United States and China.