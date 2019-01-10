Future of Pahang sultan may be decided on Friday as Malaysia seeks new king

KUANTAN - Pahang's royal council will convene on Friday (Jan 11) amid talk of the regent succeeding the state's ailing sultan, and hence becoming eligible to be elected Malaysia's 16th king.

A palace source said the council, which is chaired by the regent, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, will meet in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers, The Star Online reported.

However, the source declined to comment on what the meeting will discuss, the report said.

Talk has been rife that Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, will abdicate as Sultan of Pahang to make way for his son, Tengku Abdullah, 59.

The speculation comes as Malaysia seeks to elect a new monarch after the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, abruptly stepped down as the 15th Malaysian king, or Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on Sunday.

Under Malaysia's unique five-year rotation system involving the nine royal houses, the next in line for the Malaysian throne is Sultan Ahmad Shah, followed by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, 60, and Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, 62.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, who was Malaysia's seventh king from 1979 to 1984, is not in good health. Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has been regent for two years, playing the role of acting ruler in the east coast state.

The new king is due to be selected by the Conference of Rulers on Jan 24, and be sworn into his role on Jan 31.