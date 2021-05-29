Full lockdown in Malaysia

Malaysia will enter a nationwide full lockdown on Tuesday until June 14, it was announced yesterday. It is similar to the first movement control order imposed in March last year. Only key economic and service sectors will be allowed to operate during this period.

The country's Covid-19 surge continued unabated yesterday with 8,290 new cases, its fourth straight day of record infections. The daily death toll stood at 61, near the record high of 63 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 549,514. Selangor remained the state with the highest daily rise, with 2,052 new cases.