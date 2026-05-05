Fuel shortages hit Indonesia’s Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Across Riau, lines of motorcycles, trucks and cars have formed at nearly every gas station.

PEKANBARU - Fuel shortages have affected several regions across Indonesia’s Riau province over the past few days, triggering long lines at gas stations as residents scramble to secure supplies.

The first reports of shortages surfaced on April 30 , just four days before state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina raised prices for several non-subsidised fuel products on May 4 .

The price hike comes amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and economic sanctions that continue to disrupt the global oil market.

Across the province, lines of motorcycles, trucks and cars have formed at nearly every gas station, frequently spilling onto main roads and causing traffic disruptions.

Small roadside fuel kiosks have also been overwhelmed by surging demand.

On Jalan Purwodadi in the Panam area, for instance, one kiosk has remained closed for the past two days after completely exhausting its fuel stock. “Two days ago, 100 liters sold out in just one hour, people were scrambling to buy it,” said Mr Ardi, the kiosk’s owner on May 3 .

Mr Subhan Sakti, a Pekanbaru resident, said he has struggled to secure subsidised Pertalite fuel for his car over the past three days.

“Motorcycles can still get subsidised fuel because they only need small amounts. But for cars, it’s extremely difficult, the queues are long and barely move. I had to drive to a station on the outskirts and wait for an hour until 11pm,” he told The Jakarta Post on May 3 .

“A neighbour of mine only managed to refuel after midnight.”

Mr Subhan added that motorists were even lining up at gas stations that had already run dry, willing to wait for hours on the chance that fresh supplies from Pertamina would arrive.

He said many had little choice but to endure long waits in the stifling heat, as it was still preferable to buying fuel from roadside vendors, which typically charge significantly higher prices than official gas stations.

Ms Dewi Junaita, another Pekanbaru resident, said she joined the queues after seeing social media reports that several gas stations across the city were running low on fuel.

“I refilled subsidised Pertalite at a station not far from my home, and the queue was far longer than usual. Motorcycles and cars stretched all the way onto the main road. Even buyers of non-subsidised Pertamax had to wait in long lines,” she said.

She added that roadside fuel sellers have also become increasingly scarce. “Even when available, Pertalite is being sold for around 1 4,000 rupiah (S$1) per liter, roughly 40 per cent higher than at official gas stations,” she said.

Ms Dewi urged the authorities to move quickly to address the shortage, warning that it could have wider economic repercussions, including rising prices of basic goods.

“I don’t know what’s happening right now. Sometimes it feels ironic living in Riau. It’s known as one of Indonesia’s largest oil-producing regions, yet residents are struggling just to get fuel,” she said.

The Head of the Riau Energy and Mineral Resources Agency, Mr Ismon Diondo Simatupang, said his office had coordinated with Pertamina to address reported fuel shortages across the province.

“Pertamina has confirmed that fuel supply in Riau remains in safe condition. The public is urged to stay calm and avoid stockpiling or panic buying. Please purchase fuel according to actual needs so distribution remains even and we don’t see unnecessary queues at gas stations,” he said.

Spokesperson for Pertamina Patra Niaga’s Northern Sumatra region, Mr Fahrougi Andriani Sumampouw, said long queues at gas stations across Riau were driven by increased public mobility during the long holiday weekend.

“Fuel supplies remain adequate despite higher consumption at several gas stations. We have increased fuel distribution by up to 20 per cent above the normal average to anticipate the spike in demand, and we continue to monitor and coordinate with distributors to ensure smooth and optimal distribution across all regions,” Mr Fahrougi said.

He added that the additional supply has been in place since May 1 and is expected to help ease congestion at gas stations, while ensuring that storage tanks at filling stations do not remain empty for extended periods.

Riau police chief Herry Heryawan urged the public not to be easily influenced by unverified social media claims regarding fuel shortages.

“Nowadays, there are many hoaxes that can trigger panic buying. Please purchase fuel according to your needs, panic will only harm us all,” he said.

“The public is also encouraged to immediately report through official hotlines if they find any misuse of subsidised fuel or hoarding. We want the situation in Riau to remain under control and daily activities to continue normally without disruption,” he added. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK