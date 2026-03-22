Fuel shortage cuts hours of electricity in the Philippines’ Quezon island town

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A protester at a rally opposing fuel price hikes and taxes in Quezon City, Manila. Patnanungan town's power supply will last from 4pm to 8am daily owing to limited fuel supply.

- The island town of Patnanungan in the Philippines’ Quezon province will experience fewer hours of power owing to limited fuel supply amid the continuing oil crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Mayor Claire Larita-Natividad announced on March 21 that the operating hours of the local power plant will be temporarily reduced, citing information from the National Power Corporation.

“Starting March 22, the plant will operate for only 16 hours daily, from 4pm to 8am the following day,” the mayor said in a Philippine advisory posted on her Facebook page.

She said the adjustment aims to conserve the remaining fuel supply while awaiting a new shipment from the port of Real on the Quezon mainland.

The temporary arrangement is expected to last for about five days, after which 24-hour operations will resume once fuel deliveries arrive, the mayor said.

Ms Natividad urged residents to conserve electricity during this period.

“We encourage everyone to use power wisely to help ensure that the available supply can serve the entire community,” she said.

Patnanungan is located east of Polillo Island along Lamon Bay, facing the Pacific Ocean. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK