Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Frustration in Indonesia grows over govt’s poor disaster response

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A mosque stands in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Aceh Tamiang.

Thousands of homes and other buildings, as well as roads and bridges connecting regions across three provinces in Indonesia, were destroyed.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government and various officials have come under fire over their poor response, insensitive remarks and performative visits amid the northern Sumatra floods and landslides, fuelling public frustration about the crisis management by authorities.

Floods and landslides struck many parts of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra after Tropical Cyclone Senyar, a rare storm forming in the Malacca Strait, hit Sumatra Island on Nov 25.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.