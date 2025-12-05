Frustration in Indonesia grows over govt’s poor disaster response

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thousands of homes and other buildings, as well as roads and bridges connecting regions across three provinces in Indonesia, were destroyed.

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government and various officials have come under fire over their poor response, insensitive remarks and performative visits amid the northern Sumatra floods and landslides, fuelling public frustration about the crisis management by authorities.

Floods and landslides struck many parts of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra after Tropical Cyclone Senyar, a rare storm forming in the Malacca Strait, hit Sumatra Island on Nov 25.