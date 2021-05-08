Media:
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Muslims have expressed their frustration over having to experience a second consecutive Hari Raya under partial lockdown conditions.
This is after a fresh spike in coronavirus cases led the government to institute partial lockdowns in Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia's most populous state, Selangor.
Asian Insider
Frustration for Malaysians as Hari Raya celebrations curtailed for 2nd year due to Covid-19
