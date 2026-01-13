Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysia’s military camp scandal reveals

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Plagued by recurring scandals, Malaysia’s military faces a crisis of confidence that is damaging its public standing and eroding trust within the ranks.

Plagued by recurring scandals, Malaysia’s military faces a crisis of confidence that is damaging its public standing and eroding trust within the ranks.

PHOTO: MALAYSIA ARMED FORCES/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Muzliza Mustafa

Follow topic:
  • Malaysia's military personnel face disciplinary action for "yeye" culture: covert gatherings with alcohol and intimacy, risking Armed Forces' credibility.
  • Security analysts warn "yeye" gatherings create counterintelligence vulnerabilities, exploited by foreign agencies or contractors for information.
  • Defence Minister vows punishment, aiming for cultural change to address governance problems and restore trust in the Armed Forces.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Armed Forces are trained to guard the nation against external threats, but one of their most serious vulnerabilities today may come from within.

Twenty-one Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel

now face disciplinary action

for illicit activities inside a military camp, a scandal that Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on Jan 12 has contributed to the “ugly and distorted views” of the Armed Forces, threatening its credibility.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.