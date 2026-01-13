For subscribers
News analysis
From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysia’s military camp scandal reveals
Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia
Follow topic:
- Malaysia's military personnel face disciplinary action for "yeye" culture: covert gatherings with alcohol and intimacy, risking Armed Forces' credibility.
- Security analysts warn "yeye" gatherings create counterintelligence vulnerabilities, exploited by foreign agencies or contractors for information.
- Defence Minister vows punishment, aiming for cultural change to address governance problems and restore trust in the Armed Forces.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Armed Forces are trained to guard the nation against external threats, but one of their most serious vulnerabilities today may come from within.
Twenty-one Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel now face disciplinary action
now face disciplinary actionfor illicit activities inside a military camp, a scandal that Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on Jan 12 has contributed to the “ugly and distorted views” of the Armed Forces, threatening its credibility.