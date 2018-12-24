From the ST Archives: Eyewitness accounts of the Krakatoa eruption in 1883

More than 280 people have been killed and more than a thousand people are injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas around Indonesia's Sunda Strait on Saturday (Dec 22). Scientists said on Monday that the collapse of a portion of Anak Krakatau, a volcano halfway between Java and Sumatra, triggered the killer waves.

Krakatoa had a major eruption in 1883 when the seismic activity began on Aug 26 and was reported to have continued until February 1884.

Here is an eyewitness account of the 1883 eruption from the ST Archives: