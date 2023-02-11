From take-off to layoff: Indonesian unicorns not immune to global tech trends

JAKARTA – When she and her colleagues at GoTo were invited to a town hall on Nov 18, 2022, Ms Windy Yulanda Sari did not make much of it, thinking it was just another meeting.

But it was then that Ms Windy, who was working in a logistics subsidiary of the Indonesian technology unicorn, found out that she was among 1,300 employees who would be laid off.

“Disappointed and sadness is the feeling, but life must go on,” she said in a post on networking site LinkedIn shortly after the news broke.

GoTo, in a meeting for all employees that day, announced that it would be letting go 12 per cent of its total global workforce, including staff in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, to cut costs.

The group – which was formed in 2021 through a merger of ride-hailing firm Gojek and e-commerce platform Tokopedia and includes financial services firm GoTo Financial – had nearly 10,000 permanent employees as at June 30, 2022, according to its second-quarter results for the year.

The worldwide trend of tech companies slashing jobs as they curtail ambitions and brace themselves for tough times ahead has also surfaced in Indonesia, which has seen several unicorns and tech companies take hits.

Besides GoTo, other companies that have had to cut jobs include online brokerage Ajaib, virtual education platform Ruangguru and agri-tech firm Sayurbox.

Unicorns refer to privately held tech-based start-ups that have a valuation of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

Ajaib made headlines in November 2022 when it announced that it would be laying off 67 employees, reportedly 8 per cent of its headcount.

The high-profile Indonesian players join the likes of global tech giant Meta, which slashed 11,000 jobs in November. Google said in January that it would lay off 12,000 people, while Amazon said earlier that month that it would be axing 18,000 staff.

Industry watchers have commented that the job cuts in Indonesian and global technology companies reflect how the sector is going through tough times due to shifts in consumer behaviour, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

These hard times come after a tech boom starting in 2020, fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that saw people turning to technology for work and play, whether it be working from home, ordering goods online, meeting friends over Zoom or watching movies at home.

But this boom is over, as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased and people return to the real world.

Ms Donna Priadi, country director for Indonesia at corporate advisory firm Vriens and Partners, noted that consumer behaviour is starting to revert to pre-pandemic norms.

This means businesses that grew fast and flourished during Covid-19, such as those in mobile education and food delivery, are beginning to see a slump in growth and user engagement as city dwellers move away from these services, she said.