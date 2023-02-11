From take-off to layoff: Indonesian unicorns not immune to global tech trends

JAKARTA – When she and her colleagues at GoTo were invited to a town hall on Nov 18, 2022, Ms Windy Yulanda Sari did not make much of it, thinking it was just another meeting.
But it was then that Ms Windy, who was working in a logistics subsidiary of the Indonesian technology unicorn, found out that she was among 1,300 employees who would be laid off.
“Disappointed and sadness is the feeling, but life must go on,” she said in a post on networking site LinkedIn shortly after the news broke.
GoTo, in a meeting for all employees that day, announced that it would be letting go 12 per cent of its total global workforce, including staff in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, to cut costs.
The group – which was formed in 2021 through a merger of ride-hailing firm Gojek and e-commerce platform Tokopedia and includes financial services firm GoTo Financial – had nearly 10,000 permanent employees as at June 30, 2022, according to its second-quarter results for the year.
The worldwide trend of tech companies slashing jobs as they curtail ambitions and brace themselves for tough times ahead has also surfaced in Indonesia, which has seen several unicorns and tech companies take hits.
Besides GoTo, other companies that have had to cut jobs include online brokerage Ajaib, virtual education platform Ruangguru and agri-tech firm Sayurbox.
Unicorns refer to privately held tech-based start-ups that have a valuation of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).
Ajaib made headlines in November 2022 when it announced that it would be laying off 67 employees, reportedly 8 per cent of its headcount.
The high-profile Indonesian players join the likes of global tech giant Meta, which slashed 11,000 jobs in November. Google said in January that it would lay off 12,000 people, while Amazon said earlier that month that it would be axing 18,000 staff.
Industry watchers have commented that the job cuts in Indonesian and global technology companies reflect how the sector is going through tough times due to shifts in consumer behaviour, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.
These hard times come after a tech boom starting in 2020, fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that saw people turning to technology for work and play, whether it be working from home, ordering goods online, meeting friends over Zoom or watching movies at home.
But this boom is over, as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased and people return to the real world.
Ms Donna Priadi, country director for Indonesia at corporate advisory firm Vriens and Partners, noted that consumer behaviour is starting to revert to pre-pandemic norms.
This means businesses that grew fast and flourished during Covid-19, such as those in mobile education and food delivery, are beginning to see a slump in growth and user engagement as city dwellers move away from these services, she said.
There are other reasons for this downward slide.
Ms Yorlin Ng, chief operating officer of regional venture capital outfit Momentum Works, told The Straits Times that while people did predict that the tech acceleration would plateau in 2022, many did not anticipate the shift in global economic conditions.
When asked to comment about the layoffs in Indonesia, she said: “Most tech leaders and investors certainly did not foresee the scale of deterioration of the macro environment as the year panned out.”
The global economic outlook has deteriorated in the face of high and rising inflation, tight financial conditions and elevated geopolitical uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine as well as the rivalry between major global powers.
“It makes sense for Ajaib and GoTo to be in the news because they are big and their layoffs impact more employees than earlier-stage start-ups,” said Ms Ng.
The layoffs are part of the tech firms’ recalibrating and hedging against the macro environment. “We do think that across the board, founders are reassessing business models and making contingency plans if the macro (environment) does not bounce back fast enough,” she said.
News about the job cuts in Indonesia has turned heads, especially because many successful tech firms rose to prominence quickly.
In Ajaib’s case, the online brokerage attained unicorn status just 2½ years after it was established in 2018. Some companies can take as long as a decade, or even longer, to reach this status.
In its statement about the retrenchments, Ajaib said: “To ensure the company’s readiness in facing the uncertain macroeconomic condition, we have been forced to downsize (the workforce).”
Similarly, GoTo said it had to reduce its headcount to ensure the “long-term stability and sustainability of its business”.
In a note to employees seen by ST, chief executive and co-founder Andre Soelistyo said the downsizing was necessary for the company’s future.
“We must do what we do best – adjust to thrive. Focus on what we can control. We must manage our costs and make sure our business remains agile while continuing towards our goal. We need to accelerate our path to reach that financial independence,” he noted.
For many of these firms, the opportunities brought by Covid-19 were also part of the problem.
Dr Faizal Yahya, a senior research fellow in the governance and economy department of the Institute of Policy Studies in Singapore, noted how some were struggling with adjusting to a post-pandemic economy.
In an article published on the institute’s website on Jan 13, Dr Faizal said many high-growth tech companies hired too aggressively during the pandemic to meet the unprecedented demand for digital goods and services.
Instead of taking on contract workers for greater flexibility in workforce management, companies overcommitted by hiring full-time staff with inflated salaries and compensation packages, he said.
The trend of these companies retrenching workers highlights that the era of cheap capital flooding the market and fuelling accelerated growth is over, as rising interest rates kick in to tame inflationary pressures, said Dr Faizal.
Ms Ng said the way firms downsize their teams will depend on their specific circumstances and longer-term strategies.
While some companies are letting go of their strategic teams and keeping employees who do business development in a bid to grow their market share, others have laid off those in business development, given how they might not be seen as “core” to keeping the lights on.
Other unicorns in Indonesia are proactively taking steps to make sure that they do not suffer the same fate as GoTo and Ajaib.
These steps include more cautious hiring.
Ms Andriani Ganeswari, communications manager at digital payment company OVO/Visionet Internasional, said it has continued to bring down costs through “judicious hiring”. It was also disciplined with its finances in 2022, she added.
“These measures will better prepare us to steer a steady course through 2023,” she said.
Job cuts are tough decisions to make, and Ms Ng said that although companies will be more cautious with manpower now, they do not want to slash too much such that they lose momentum and cannot react quickly when things bounce back.
Indeed, Mr Suryo Sasono, senior vice-president of talent at e-commerce and tech company Bukalapak, said it remains committed to investing in and recruiting the best talent from Indonesia and internationally.
“Some of the programmes we created, including Buka Acceleration, are ongoing to ensure sustainable talent supplies for Bukalapak and the tech industry in the future,” he added.
Mr Suryo was referring to a year-long development programme that his firm organises for fresh graduates to prepare them for leadership roles in the tech sector.
Still, Ms Ng expects the issue of layoffs in the tech sector to get worse for at least the next one or two quarters, but things will most likely get better after that.
However, the valuation of many large tech companies will need to be reset in order to make future growth sustainable, she added.
“When that happens, and when investors’ confidence in the global markets returns, things in Indonesia might bounce back faster than many would foresee,” she said.
Where layoffs are concerned, Ms Donna said additional firings will likely proceed at a “slower tempo” in the coming months, as tech firms recalibrate their businesses to be more competitive in a post-pandemic environment.
“In overcoming these challenges, hiring freezes and labour outsourcing would serve to balance cost efficiencies with business innovation,” she added.
“These layoff waves are a wake-up call for start-ups to innovate in pursuit of commercial objectives rather than relying on unstable revenue streams, such as business-to-consumer models and venture capital injections that are highly influenced by consumer trends and external shocks.”