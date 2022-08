KUALA LUMPUR - When police raided six premises linked to former premier Najib Razak in 2018, they seized cash, jewellery, watches and handbags valued at between RM900 million (S$281 million) and RM1.1 billion at the time - the biggest seizure in Malaysia's history.

Investigators took 16 days to count the items that filled hundreds of bags and boxes. The most expensive item was a RM6.4 million gold and diamond necklace.