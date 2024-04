MANILA – Filipino domestic worker Reynita Fernandez, 50, once believed the salvation of her soul depended on rice cakes her church forced her to sell surreptitiously to other migrant workers spending their Sundays at Lucky Plaza mall in Orchard Road in Singapore.

Ms Fernandez used to be a devout member of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), a religious group founded in Davao City in the southern Philippines in 1985 by now-fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy, 73.