From Hollywood to reality: Snake on a plane alarms passengers on AirAsia flight

Passengers on a Thai AirAsia flight going from Bangkok to Phuket had a nasty surprise when a snake was spotted slithering in one of the cabin’s overhead compartments.

A TikTok video starring the reptilian stowaway was shared by user @wannabnailssalon, and has since chalked up 3.4 million views on the platform.

When the serpent was noticed inside the aircraft - an AirAsia Airbus A320 - some passengers swiftly moved out of their seats, while others started filming the bizarre incident, believed to have happened on Jan 13.

In the video, a flight attendant is seen trying to trap the snake into an empty water bottle to no avail. The reptile was later swept into a rubbish bag using the water bottle.

It is not known how the snake ended up on the plane.

According to local media, the scaly passenger was found when the aircraft was about to land at Phuket International Airport.

After landing, safety officers on the ground were notified to sweep the plane in case there were other snakes, but no more were found.

Some commenters on the TikTok video asked how the snake made its way inside the aircraft’s cabin while others said the encounter reminded them of Hollywood film Snakes on a Plane, in which dozens of venomous snakes get released on a passenger plane in an attempt to kill a trial witness.

The Straits Times has contacted AirAsia for more information.