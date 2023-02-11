From burgers to bubble tea, Malaysia’s F&B joints offer RM5 meals to fight inflation

KUALA LUMPUR - Some 15,000 food outlets around Malaysia are offering meals for RM5 ($1.54) in a bid to help the lower-income group cope with rising food prices.

The government’s Rahmah Menu, or compassionate menu, initiative will also extend to public institutions of higher learning in the Klang Valley after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

From mamak restaurants serving curry to Burger King and Chatime Malaysia, many are jumping on board with the initiative.

Most restaurants are offering meals of rice, vegetables and a protein such as fish or chicken, with tea or bottled mineral water. Burger King offers two combos, comprising a chicken or beef burger with mineral water, at RM5 each.

While not exactly a meal, bubble tea chain Chatime Malaysia is also selling two types of milk teas for RM5 each until end-February.

The government said talks are slated with fast-food chains Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald’s next week.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings managing director Ameer Ali Mydin said 28 Mydin hypermarkets and food courts are serving breakfast meals such as fried mee, kway teow, and nasi lemak at RM2.50 each, and lunch and dinner sets at RM4.90.

The menu changes daily, providing variety for customers. For example, on Saturdays, Mydin offers fish, rice, vegetables and bottled water, while on Sundays, it will serve a portion of chicken instead of fish.

“The response has been very good. Some 20 per cent of our customers have been opting for the Menu Rahmah. You hear of people driving or going on a motorbike, for 15km to 20km because they can get something that they can afford,” Datuk Ameer Ali told The Straits Times.