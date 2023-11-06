From ad boards to seaboards: Philippine advertising star pivots to saving the world’s coasts

SINGAPORE – Ms Rocky Tirona was one of the Philippines’ top creative directors when she decided it was time to shift gears.

That decision came after one particularly long, tedious meeting about dandruff. She did not want to spend the rest of her life thinking about things like men’s hygiene.

She longed to go back to where she thought her spirit had always been: the sea.

Ms Tirona has always had a connection to the sea, particularly the waters that hug the coasts.

So, she marched up one day to her boss’ office and told him she wanted to sink her teeth into work that held more meaning.

“I think I made the jump at the right time… I’ve always loved the ocean, and I always wanted to use my skills to do more meaningful things,” she said.

Ms Tirona has since found her calling running the Fish Forever coastal fisheries programme of the conservation and development organisation Rare.

One of her flagship initiatives – the Coastal 500 network – is among the 15 finalists chosen from some 1,500 nominees for The Earthshot Prize 2023, set to be awarded in Singapore on Tuesday, the only nominee from South-east Asia.

Coastal 500 is about saving the world’s coastal waters from man-made and climate-related disasters like overfishing and coral bleaching, she told The Straits Times.

“We work primarily on coastal waters, roughly 18km from the shore. So it’s that thin strip of ocean. It’s just 6 per cent of the ocean, but it’s actually where 70 per cent of marine biodiversity is found,” she said.

These are waters “that get really overrun by overfishing, destructive fishing practices”, she added.

Ms Tirona said fishermen have, in recent years, been catching less than a kilogram of fish per day, down from 8kg in the 1950s.

The fish are also getting smaller.

“It’s very hard to find Lapu-Lapu (grouper) any more that’s grown out or not supported by semi-farming practices,” she said.