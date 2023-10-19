Fried banana stop lands ambulance driver in Thailand in hot water

BANGKOK - Is a three-second delay too long when an ambulance is rushing a patient to hospital?

Apparently, it was a very long delay for the daughter of a patient in Nakhon Nayok in Thailand, who accused an ambulance driver of putting her father’s life at risk.

An investigation conducted by the Nakhon Nayok Hospital on Monday showed that though the three-second delay did not put anyone at risk, the driver was still at fault.

The hospital released the ambulance’s timeline after Ms Suchada Nammali, 32, posted a clip on Facebook of herself shouting at the ambulance driver and demanding an explanation from the hospital.

In the clip, Ms Suchada is seen asking the driver why he had to slow down to admire plants before entering the lane where her house was located, and why he had to stop to buy fried bananas.

The driver is seen looking guilty and nodding without any argument.

Her clip went viral, prompting many netizens to post comments slamming the driver for being unprofessional.

Ms Suchada spoke to members of the media, saying the hospital was slow in sending an ambulance to pick up her father after an onslaught of a chronic condition on Oct 13.

She also claimed that ambulance medics wasted time arguing with her when she wanted to send her nephew, 22, with her father. She said they insisted that she accompany her father personally. So, she said, she gave up and rushed into the house to get dressed, only to find the ambulance had left without her.

Upon arriving at the hospital, she learnt from her nephew that the driver was telling another medic that the plants in a shop were beautiful, before he stopped to pick fried bananas he had ordered earlier.

The hospital, meanwhile, indicated that the timeframe was normal and that Ms Suchada’s father was not in a serious condition.