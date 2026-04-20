Fresh food prices in Thailand surge as cost pressures spread wider

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Protein products are leading the increase as Thai producers face higher input costs driven by tensions in the Middle East.

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BANGKOK – Rising global energy costs are beginning to ripple through Thailand’s economy, pushing up prices across fresh food markets and raising concerns that those of broader household goods could follow.

Data from Thailand’s Commerce Ministry shows a clear upward trend in both agricultural and consumer goods, with fresh protein products leading the increase as producers face higher input costs linked to energy price volatility driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Among the most noticeable changes, fresh chicken prices have climbed steadily since early March. Chicken drumsticks, previously sold at an average of 80 baht ( S$3 ) to 85 baht per kg, rose to between 92 and 95 baht by April 17. Chicken thigh prices have also increased, moving from 85-100 baht to 95-100 baht per kg.

Pork prices have followed a similar trajectory. Untrimmed pork leg cuts have risen to 140-150 baht per kg, up from 130-145 baht recorded in early March.

Eggs have also become more expensive. Popular size-three eggs increased from 3.5-3.6 baht per egg in mid-March to 3.90-4 baht by mid-April.

Vegetable prices have remained relatively stable overall. Kale and Chinese morning glory are still priced at around 35-40 baht per kg, while coriander remains in the range of 90-100 baht.

However, limes have surged sharply due to seasonal factors, with prices rising from 3-4 baht per fruit in March to 6-8 baht, as hot weather reduced supply.

The Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (TPSO) said a comparison of modern trade retail prices between March 17 and April 7 showed a clear pattern of increases, particularly in meat products, partly due to tightening supply.

Egg prices rose from 121 baht to 133 baht per tray, an increase of 9.9 per cent, marking one of the sharper adjustments among essential goods.

Pork prices increased across all categories, with notable rises including pork loin at Big C, up from 129 baht to 135 baht per kg, and pork tenderloin at VR Fresh, rising from 147 baht to 152 baht.

Other cuts saw even steeper increases. Pork shoulder at Big C rose from 170 baht to 184 baht per kg, while trimmed tenderloin from CP jumped from 143 baht to 161 baht, a 12.59 per cent increase.

Trimmed pork neck also climbed from 182 baht to 193 baht. Overall, pork prices rose between 3 per cent and 12.6 per cent, with processed and value-added cuts seeing the largest increases.

In contrast, some consumer goods have not yet seen direct price hikes, as intense competition has pushed manufacturers to rely on promotions instead. For example, 1-litre of vegetable oil, which previously sold at promotional prices of 43-45 baht, is now typically discounted to 48-50 baht, closer to its full price of 50 baht.

Shampoo products, commonly sold in sizes ranging from 350ml to 380ml, continue to retail at between 99 baht and 179 baht under standard promotional campaigns. Laundry detergents and liquid detergents show varied pricing depending on size and formulation, with smaller packages being more volatile, while larger formats remain relatively stable.

TPSO director-general Nantapong Chiralerspong said the Producer Price Index (PPI) is expected to rise and remain volatile in the second quarter of 2026. Energy prices and exchange rate movements are key factors driving production costs higher.

Despite these pressures, some producers have not fully passed on cost increases due to weak purchasing power and strong competition both domestically and internationally.

Pressure is building for further price adjustments. According to the Commerce Ministry, the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services is reviewing requests from businesses seeking to raise prices on three key items: bottled palm oil, shampoo and soap.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the authorities are currently assessing the requests based on cost structures, with decisions expected within 15 days. Four palm oil producers have already submitted applications, and discussions with operators will be held before any approval is granted.

For now, no price increases have been authorised but the direction is clear, as cost pressures continue to build across the supply chain. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK