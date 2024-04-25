French Navy makes debut in annual US-Philippine war games amid South China Sea tensions

MANILA – The French Navy joined the annual war games between the Philippines and the United States for the first time in 2024, in what analysts say demonstrates the solidarity among Washington and its allies in backing Manila’s claims over the disputed South China Sea.

France’s Floreal-class frigate FS Vendemiaire began its 10-day multilateral maritime exercise alongside the Philippines’ offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz and landing dock BRP Davao del Sur, as well as the US’ landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry on April 25.

The vessels from the three countries will be conducting various maritime drills within the eastern parts of the South China Sea that lie in the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, where tensions have been boiling in the past months between Manila and Beijing.

This marks the first time the French have actively joined the Philippine-US war games, which kicked off on April 22 and will run until May 10. About 16,000 troops – 11,000 from the US and 5,000 from the Philippines – will be participating in the drills, along with hundreds of soldiers from France and Australia, a treaty ally of Manila like Washington.

France sent only military observers in previous Balikatan or “shoulder-to-shoulder” drills.

The French Ambassador to the Indo-Pacific, Mr Marc Abensour, said that FS Vendemiaire’s participation in the drills is not unique, as France deploys its naval assets in different parts of the region as well.

But he said it does show the Philippines is a “key partner for France in the framework of our Indo-Pacific strategy”.

“We are fully committed to freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, the respect of the law of the sea, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” said Mr Abensour.

He was referring to the comprehensive international legal framework upon which a 2016 international tribunal based its ruling rejecting China’s sweeping claim over almost the entirety of the South China Sea.