Free self-driving bus rides coming to JB in 2026

Traffic on the Causeway between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

JOHOR BAHRU - The public in Johor Bahru will soon be able to enjoy free rides on a self-driving bus to places of interest around the city.

Johor Bahru mayor Haffiz Ahmad said it was one of three smart city features being planned by Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) under a RM2.78 million (S$880,000) allocation from the Digital Ministry.

“We are in the procurement process.

“Hopefully, we will be able to start operating the bus by the first quarter of next year, just in time for Visit Johor 2026,” he told reporters after an MBJB full board meeting.

MBJB will also hold discussions with Tourism Johor and Johor Public Transport Corporation to identify the best routes for the bus, which is estimated to cost RM800,000.

“The bus will likely operate around the city centre, but the route is yet to be confirmed.

“We want to ensure that the bus will be well used by the public and visitors, allowing them to visit places of interest in the driverless vehicle,” he said, adding that it would be a 20-seater.

He also confirmed that the autonomous vehicle would use sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G to navigate routes.

Datuk Haffiz said MBJB was also in the process of acquiring mobile, solar-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) units and drones.

“The CCTV will really help in operations, especially those involving illegal dumping.

“While the drones, equipped with AI, will help with monitoring the city.

“This includes identifying flood-prone areas, illegal factories, polluted rivers and traffic congestion.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK