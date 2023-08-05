Free parking v affordable housing: Rival parties vie for Selangor voters ahead of polls

SHAH ALAM – Opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) has unveiled a populist election manifesto worth RM2 billion (S$592 million) to win over voters in Malaysia’s richest state Selangor. But analysts say its plans are unsustainable in the long run, compared with those of caretaker state government Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Among the promises unveiled by PN on Friday night are free council parking in northern Selangor and licence fee exemptions for hawkers and traders.

The alliance also pledged to extend the existing scheme of free water supply of up to 20 cubic metres monthly to households with a monthly income of below RM15,000, from RM4,000 currently.

Other pledges if PN wins the state at the polls on Aug 12 include a two-month bonus for government servants every year and cash aid totalling RM312 million to help 65,000 needy families.

“I would like to stress that PN’s offerings are feasible and realistic, thanks to the expertise and experience of our leaders in Selangor. We are confident that these initiatives can be fulfilled quickly, efficiently and effectively,” said the alliance’s chairman Muhyiddin Yassin during the manifesto launch in state capital Shah Alam.

“The winds of change are blowing strongly in Selangor, and hopefully they will form a big wave in the form of strong and solid support from the people for PN,” he added.

PN is hoping to make significant inroads into Selangor, which has been governed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s PH coalition since 2008. But the state’s largely urban population may not be so easily swayed by PN’s piecemeal incentives.

Analysts say while PN’s manifesto may alleviate cost of living concerns in the short term, they lack the long-term plans to address funding as well as voter concerns over issues such as quality jobs, health services and infrastructure.

“The issue is where are they going to get the money from? PN ambitions to implement these RM2 billion initiatives in ‘grand scale’ promises may deplete Selangor’s reserves, and PN has only mentioned broad strokes with no finer details or introduced anything original,” said Mr Halmie Azrie Abdul Halim, a senior analyst at government regulatory affairs and political risk consultancy Vriens and Partners.

He added that Selangor residents are looking for continuation of opportunities and progressive policies that will spur growth for the state, and also responsible fiscal management of its coffers.

BowerGroupAsia director Arinah Najwa said PN’s incentives may not be enough for Selangor residents to switch support from PH.

“Selangor is a resource-rich state with a lot of urban or semi-urban seats, and it would need a strong dissatisfaction with PH for them to switch,” she added.