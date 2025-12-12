For subscribers
Indonesia’s free meals under renewed scrutiny after van injures 21 at Jakarta school
JAKARTA - A minivan reportedly used to deliver free nutritious meals to schoolchildren struck a group of students at SDN Kalibaru 01 state elementary school in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on the morning of Dec 11, injuring at least 21 people.
North Jakarta police chief Senior Commissioner Erick Frendiz said the crash occurred at 6.39am local time (7.39am Singapore time), when the minivan broke through the school gate and entered the courtyard where students were taking part in a morning literacy session.