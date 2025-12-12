Indonesia’s free meals under renewed scrutiny after van injures 21 at Jakarta school

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A student waits to eat food supplied by the Indonesian government's free meal programme at an elementary school in Banda Aceh, on Oct 30.

JAKARTA - A minivan reportedly used to deliver free nutritious meals to schoolchildren struck a group of students at SDN Kalibaru 01 state elementary school in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on the morning of D ec 11 , injuring at least 21 people.

North Jakarta police chief Senior Commissioner Erick Frendiz said the crash occurred at 6.39am local time (7.39am Singapore time), when the minivan broke through the school gate and entered the courtyard where students were taking part in a morning literacy session.