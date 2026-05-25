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Free flu vaccination rolled out to more Malaysians

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All Malaysians aged 60 and above, as well as those aged 50 to 59 with at least one chronic condition, are now eligible for free flu vaccination in the country.

All Malaysians aged 60 and above, as well as those aged 50 to 59 with at least one chronic condition, are now eligible for free flu vaccination in the country.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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KUALA LUMPUR - All Malaysians aged 60 and above, as well as those aged 50 to 59 with at least one chronic condition, are now eligible for free flu vaccination under Malaysia’s National Influenza Immunisation Programme.

The chronic conditions covered under the eligibility criteria include diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cancer, as well as heart, lung and kidney diseases.

The eligibility criteria was expanded in late April, covering a wider range of people than in 2025, when the free flu vaccine drive was limited to those aged 60 and above with at least one chronic condition.

Senior citizens can check which government health clinics near them that offer the vaccines and book an appointment via the Malaysia MySejahtera app.

Walk-ins at these clinics are accepted, but subject to vaccine availability. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.