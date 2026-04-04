Free cancer screening, health checks to benefit 10,000 people in Hanoi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The programme aims to offer free medical consultations and screenings for at least 5,000 people, prioritising disadvantaged households, elderly residents and workers.

HANOI — A large-scale community health festival and walking event titled “For a Healthy Vietnam” will take place from 7am to 4pm on April 5 at Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street and Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi, in response to Vietnam’s National Health Day.

Volunteer young doctors are expected to provide free health screenings for around 10,000 residents.

According to the Vietnam Young Physicians’ Association, the event is jointly organised by the Department of Preventive Medicine, the Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health and the association.

The event aims to promote public awareness, encourage healthier lifestyles and strengthen disease prevention, particularly for non-communicable diseases.

The programme aims to offer free medical consultations and screenings for at least 5,000 people, prioritising disadvantaged households, elderly residents and workers.

Participants will receive comprehensive health checks through a streamlined one-stop process, including blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, BMI and cardiovascular risk evaluation, blood tests and general examinations.

They will also get specialist consultations in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology (a branch of medicine that deals with eye diseases and disorders) , ENT (a speciality concerned with the head and neck) , dentistry and oncology.

Rapid blood glucose testing and biochemical screening will also be conducted to detect diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Depending on individual needs, participants may undergo ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms, X-rays and AI-assisted screenings for common cancers such as breast and cervical cancer.

The programme will also provide personalised nutrition counselling and guidance on using digital health-monitoring applications.

Hundreds of doctors and medical staff from central hospitals, armed forces medical units and reputable private healthcare institutions will join the event.

Participants completing the screening process will receive health-care products, supplements, milk, home health-monitoring kits and access to digital health-tracking applications.

Alongside the health festival, a community walking event titled “For a Healthy Vietnam – Green Steps, Healthy Connections” will be held in the same area , featuring routes suitable for all age groups, including vulnerable participants.

The organisers will ensure safety through traffic regulation, medical teams, ambulances and volunteer support along the route.

Awards will be presented in various categories, including outstanding senior participants, inspirational persons with disabilities, family and youth groups, and memorable moments during the walk. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK