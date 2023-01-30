Free agent KJ says taking time to consider political future, won’t appeal Umno sacking

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who was sacked from Umno on Friday still has aspirations of becoming prime minister one day.

The former Umno Youth chief, who was ousted over “violating party discipline” after 23 years with the party, said he would like to have the privilege of leading the country some day.

“Right now, I am not sure how that will happen but I know being a politician is not a linear path,” he said when speaking to Malaysia business radio station BFM on Monday.

“There are many paths people go down before they reach there and I do still want to lead the country one day.

“How I will get there I do not know but I want to ensure the decisions I make in the next few months are based on a vision of a country I am happy and comfortable with.”

The former Umno Youth chief said he would not appeal the decision as it would mean appealing to those who had sacked him.

“I am not planning on appealing as there is no point in it. Those I will be appealing to are the ones that executed it,” he said.

Mr Khairy also said he still considered Umno president Zahid Hamidi as a friend despite the circumstances.

“I still consider Zahid a friend but he probably does not consider me a friend anymore,” he said.

Mr Khairy said he would take his time contemplating his future in politics and confirmed there have been a slew of offers coming in since he failed to win the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in last November’s General Election and now after his Umno sacking.

“I will decide and announce it in due course. I am a huge football fan and I am like a free transfer looking for a club and scanning my options,” said the former youth and sports minister.

“It is not a decision I will make lightly and be flippant about as politics is a serious business. I still want to be involved in politics, but whether and when I want to be back in the front line of politics, I am unsure.

“State elections (in six states) that will need to take place in the next six months is an option or I can give it a miss and focus on business opportunities as well.

“It was 23 years of my life through thick and thin with the party (Umno).

“It is difficult for me to move on as far as my own heart is concerned as I did not leave, I was thrown out, sacked from the party. I need to adjust to that reality and if I choose another vehicle, I have to do so carefully.”