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Four teenagers attack e-hailing driver in Malaysia’s Melaka state over fare

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ALOR GAJAH, Malaysia – A female e-hailing driver was beaten and dragged by teenage passengers near a forest in Kuala Sungai Baru, in the Malaysian state of Melaka, early on May 14 over fare payment.

Alor Gajah police Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakarr said the suspects were two boys aged 15 and 17, and two girls aged 14. He said only one of the girls was still in school.

He said the 41-year-old victim picked up the suspects in Bukit Rambai at about 12.30am. He said they wanted to go to Kuala Sungai Baru Town.

“One suspect asked the victim to stop near a forest to look for someone. The suspect claimed he did not have money for an online payment.

“The other three suspects then attacked the victim with solid objects, as well as strangling the victim’s neck from behind the driver’s seat and threatening her not to call for help,” Supt Ahmad said in a statement on May 19.

Supt Ahmad said the victim managed to escape, drove away and later filed a police report. He said the victim suffered swelling, bruises and scratches on the neck.

“A medical examination confirmed that the injuries suffered by the victim were caused by an assault,” he said.

He said police arrested all four teenagers that evening and the case was under investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.