Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia

JAKARTA (AFP) - Four soldiers were killed and five others were injured after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise on Indonesia's Java island on Saturday (June 6), an army official said.

The men were in the middle of a flying lesson when the MI-17 helicopter crashed and caught fire in central Java province.

"The incident killed four crew members and injured five others," said Brigadier General Nefra Firdaus, Indonesian Army spokesman, in a statement.

The injured were evacuated and taken to hospital.

Brig Gen Nefra said that prior to the accident the helicopter had undergone a pre-flight check and was found to be in good condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.