Four Singaporeans injured after car crash on North-South Highway

Four Singaporeans were injured after their Toyota SUV collided with another car while they were on their way to Genting Highlands, Malaysian media reported on Friday.

The impact, which caused both cars to turn turtle, killed the Malaysian driver of the other car, a 41-year-old site supervisor.

The accident happened on the North-South Expressway at about 6.30am on Friday, said Malaysian police.

Alor Gajah district police chief Arshad Abu said both cars were travelling from Johor towards Malacca when the white Toyota changed from the left to the right lane, crashing into a Mitsubishi Lancer in the process, reported Sin Chew Daily.

He said: “When we arrived at scene, the vehicles involved in the accident were intact and we could see tyre marks and debris all around. We have since seized the vehicles for inspection.”

Superintendent Arshad added that the weather was fine and it was not raining.

The four Singaporeans – Mr Lim Beng Keong, 56, Ms Tan Lai Foong, 54, Ms Tan Lai Choo, 56, and Ms Brenda Lim Zhi Ning, 28 – were taken to Hospital Melaka and are in stable condition, reported The Star newspaper.

The Malaysian driver, Mr Mohd Selamat Besar from Kota Baru, Kelantan, was on his way to work at Port Dickson - he died of head injuries.

The police are currently investigating the accident.