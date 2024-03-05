Four rescued after Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashes

The helicopter was on a training flight when it plunged into water near Angsa island in the Straits of Melaka. PHOTO: AHYIE HAIRI/FACEBOOK
KUALA LUMPUR – Four people were rescued after a Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashed in the Strait of Malacca on March 5, the aviation regulator said.

The helicopter was on a training flight when it plunged into water near Angsa Island, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said, without giving a cause.

“A total of four persons, including pilots, were onboard and there were no fatalities reported. All survivors were rescued by a rescue helicopter,” it added.

Angsa is a rocky island in the Strait of Malacca, a narrow shipping lane which runs between Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The coast guard in a separate statement said it will launch an investigation into the cause of the crash. AFP

