Four parcel delivery service workers in Thailand fired for humiliating sex toy recipient

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The private parcel service firm, Kerry Express Thailand, announced on Tuesday (April 30) that it has fired four employees who exposed and humiliated the recipient of a parcel with a sex toy inside.

In its statement issued on Tuesday, Kerry Express Thailand said the company has a policy to protect the privacy of customers and its executives were deeply sorry over what had happened.

The statement said the company fired the four employees on the basis of its "good-guys-in" and "bad-guys-out" policy.

The company took the action after a popular community Facebook page, La (Hunting), made a post on Monday (April 29) to condemn the four Kerry employees.

The La page captured Facebook posts of one of the four staff who allegedly humiliated the buyer of a sex toy. The staff revealed the name of the buyer and said the sex toy had slipped out of the package and so they had to fix it.

The posts also showed a picture of the sex toy, and one of the employees posed for a photo with the sex toy while gesturing.

The four staff also posted comments that the recipient might find humiliating. One posted that the buyer might be in urgent need of the sex toy and so they would rush to fix and deliver the package. Another said he was willing to service the recipient so that she would not need the toy.

After the La page condemned the four Kerry employees, many other Facebook users posted reprimands to the four for humiliating the woman. Some said that the customer's sex life was a private matter and should not have been made fun of.