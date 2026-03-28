Four family members arrested over death of eight-year-old girl in Perak, Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The girl's cause of death was found to be head and neck injuries due to blunt trauma.

IPOH – Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl in Taiping.

Taiping OCPD Assistant Commissioner Abdul Malek Ismail said the suspects, consisting of two men and two women aged between 27 and 53, are believed to be family members of the victim.

“They were detained following investigations into the case. The child was brought unconscious to Taiping Hospital at about 12.43pm on March 26. A doctor performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 30 minutes, but there was no return of spontaneous circulation, and the child was pronounced dead at 1.12pm,” he said in a statement on March 28.

Mr Abdul Malek said a post-mortem later revealed that the cause of death was head and neck injuries due to blunt trauma. He said suspicious injuries on the victim’s body were also found.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“All four suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning March 27 to assist in investigations,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK