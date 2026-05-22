Formula milk inclusion in Indonesia’s free meals programme draws opposition

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Paediatricians have urged the government to reassess the inclusion of formula milk in the programme.

JAKARTA - Paediatricians in Indonesia have urged the government to reassess the inclusion of formula milk for infants in the free nutritious meal programme, warning that the policy risks discouraging breastfeeding and contradicting existing health regulations limiting its use because of medical reasons.

In a letter addressed to the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) dated May 20 , the Indonesian Pediatric Society’s (IDAI) Breastfeeding Task Force warned that unrestricted formula milk distribution could keep mothers from breastfeeding, which has lasting consequences on infant health.

“Breast milk is not merely food,” the IDAI wrote on its official Instagram page. “It contains hundreds to thousands of bioactive components that work to protect the baby.”

The association cited the 2023 Health Law and Government Regulation (PP) No. 28/2024, which stipulates that formula milk should only be provided based on medical indications and doctors’ recommendations.

The IDAI further urged the government to harmonise the nutrition policies of the BGN and the Health Ministry while also pushing for a review of the free meals programme’s technical guidelines to make sure it is aligned with national regulations and World Health Organization standards

“Our children need breast milk. We must not let our policies today deprive them of something so important,” the association went on to say.

Responding to the call, BGN head Dadan Hindayana said the free meals do not offer infant formula, but “follow-on” and “growth” formula milk that are reserved for babies older than six months.

“The follow-up and growth formulas are available to infants (recipients of free meals programme) should they be needed,” Mr Dadan told The Jakarta Post on May 21 .

He also highlighted the nutrition agency’s preference for breast milk for younger infants. The formula milk controversy has simmered since early May, after BGN formally included milk products in the free meals programme, including formula milk for infants aged between six and 12 months.

Infant formula is a processed food product designed to substitute or supplement breast milk for babies who cannot be exclusively breastfed.

The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) classified infant formula as processed food for special nutritional purposes rather than ordinary milk.

Health experts stress that formula milk does not fully replicate breast milk and its nutritional value for infants. The Center for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives (CISDI), for example, noted high sugar content per serving in various brands of formula milk.

“Therefore, introducing formula milk to the six- to 12-month age group without special calculations and conditions will actually cause nutritional problems,” the groups said on May 16 in a warning against BGN’s decision to include formula milk in the free meals programme.

The latest debate on formula milk adds to mounting scrutiny surrounding the free meals programme.

Since its launch in January 2025, the programme has garnered mounting concerns over food safety, governance and alleged procurement irregularities tied to the multi-trillion-rupiah initiative.

More than 37,600 cases of food poisoning linked to the programme had been recorded by the Health Ministry as at mid-May.

The government recently cut the 2026 free meals budget allocation from 335 trillion rupiah (S$24 billion ) to 268 trillion rupiah.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa attributed the cut to what he called a directive from President Prabowo Subianto to improve spending efficiency within the programme.

“Certain savings will be implemented in accordance with the President’s instruction,” Mr Purbaya said on May 19 , as quoted by Antara, “so BGN funds can be used more effectively and efficiently.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK