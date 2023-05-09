Former Thai PM Thaksin tweets ahead of vote about returning home to Thailand

BANGKOK - Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as Thailand’s prime minister in 2006 and has lived in self-imposed exile for well more than a decade following a corruption conviction, said he planned to return to the South-east Asian nation before his 74th birthday in July.

“I’ve decided to go home to raise my grandchildren within July, before my birthday,” Mr Thaksin said in a tweet on Tuesday, his second this month on the controversial subject of returning home.

“It’s been almost 17 years that I’ve had to be apart from my family. I’m getting old.”

Mr Thaksin’s tweet comes days before Thailand’s general election on Sunday, in which the Pheu Thai party that his sister Yingluck Shinawatra once led is projected to win the most seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

His youngest daughter, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is one of the party’s three prime ministerial candidates and also one of the front runners to wrest the premiership from incumbent Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who toppled Ms Yingluck’s government in 2014.

On May 1, Ms Paetongtarn gave birth to a baby boy in the midst of an election campaign that has seen Pheu Thai amass a solid lead in some opinion polls against former generals seeking to extend nearly a decade of army-backed rule.

Although the vote is set for May 14, it may be weeks or months before a prime minister is elected, as the military-appointed 250-member Senate will vote along with the Lower House of Parliament to decide who gets the top job.

Political parties affiliated with Mr Thaksin have won the most seats in every national vote dating back to 2001, only to be unseated from power by dissolutions or coups.

Pheu Thai also won the most seats in the 2019 election under rules seen as designed to hurt its performance. Mr Prayut then returned to power with support from a military-backed coalition.

Mr Thaksin last week tweeted seeking “permission” to return to Thailand after the birth of his seventh grandchild.

He had recently said that he would like to return even if it meant serving time in jail, adding that he did not want the government to push for an amnesty – something Ms Yingluck’s government initiated before it was ousted in a 2014 coup. BLOOMBERG