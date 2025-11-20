Former Thai PM Paetongtarn steps back from politics, says Thaksin under stress in prison

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Both former Thai prime ministers, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father Thaksin Shinawatra arriving at the Supreme Court in Bangkok in September.

BANGKOK – Former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke on Nov 20 after visiting her father Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok.

She said the prison warden had invited former Thai prime minister Thaksin to join the Dhammanavawang rehabilitation programme.

“With the weather changing, his physical health is fine, but mentally, he may be under a lot of stress,” she said.

She was asked about the decision by Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat instructing the ministry and the Department of Corrections to review rules on transferring inmates for medical treatment outside prison, criteria for special-case sentence suspension, and the designation of non-prison facilities as detention sites.

Critics claim the move is intended to block Thaksin from being released.

Ms Paetongtarn responded: “I hope everything proceeds according to procedure. My father is already elderly – if he is granted the right to be released for rest, it would be good. Staying inside doesn’t benefit him in any way.”

Asked whether she believes the move is a political tactic to prevent Thaksin from being released ahead of the 2026 election, Ms Paetongtarn said: “If you ask me now, I’ve stepped back from politics a lot – almost completely. I’m letting the party handle everything. I need to focus on looking after my father’s well-being.”

She was also asked about the current attorney-general deciding to appeal the order to prosecute Thaksin under Section 112, despite previously raising no objection – a move critics say targets the Shinawatra family.

Ms Paetongtarn did not answer and left the area in her private vehicle.

The Dhammanavawang programme is a human development initiative promoting the practice of the King’s Dhamma teachings. It aims to help participants – including inmates – study core Buddhist principles, cultivate inner discipline, and apply those teachings in practice, guiding them towards genuine relief from suffering. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK