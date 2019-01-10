Former senior cop Ramli Mohd Noor is BN's candidate for Cameron Highlands by-election

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding former senior police officer Ramli Mohd Noor as its candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election later this month.

Upon making the announcement on Thursday (Jan 10), BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hassan said the former ruling coalition was 85 per cent sure it would win the parliamentary seat.

Mr Ramli, 61, is from the Orang Asli community who rose through the ranks and retired as Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The ruling Pakatan Harapan government has named Democratic Action Party's (DAP) M. Manogaran as its candidate for the Jan 26 by-election, while MyPPP president M. Kayveas has also stated his intention to contest.

The Cameron Highlands seat in the state of Pahang has 32,009 registered voters, which includes 34 per cent Malays, 30 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Orang Asli and 15 per cent Indians.

On Nov 30, the Election Court declared BN's win during the May 9 General Election null and void, after it found corrupt practices were committed.

The incumbent Datuk C. Sivarraajh did not appeal the court's decision.