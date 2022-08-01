Former Selangor Mentri Besar Khalid Ibrahim dies

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEW NETWORK) - Former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim died on Sunday night (July 31).

Mr Abdul Khalid, 76, was warded at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, said a post in Abdul Khalid's official Facebook page.

"He passed away peacefully surrounded by all his family members," the post added.

Mr Abdul Khalid's remains will be brought to the Saidina Umar Al Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara for a funeral prayer before being brought to the Selangor state mosque in Shah Alam.

Those who wish to pay their last respect can do so there.

Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has also decreed that Mr Abdul Khalid will be laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum.

He left behind his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Mr Abdul Khalid joined government-controlled fund management firm Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in 1978 as an investment manager.

In 1981, he became famous for leading the "dawn raid" on the London Stock Exchange, which resulted in PNB gaining a 51 per cent share in British plantation group Guthrie Corporation Ltd in less than two hours.

He later became the chief executive officer of the Malaysianised Guthrie, now known as Kumpulan Guthrie Bhd, from 1995 to 2003.

He also became the first Pakatan Rakyat (which eventually became Pakatan Harapan after PAS quit the coalition) mentri besar to lead Selangor following the state's fall to the Opposition in the 2008 general election.

Mr Abdul Khalid, a former corporate figure, had engineered most of Selangor's people-centric programmes.

In his first term, his government implemented a policy of delivering to each Selangor household an initial 20 cubic m of water each year free of charge.

Under his administration, the Selangor state assembly also passed the country's first freedom of information legislation.

He was appointed for a second term as mentri besar after the 2013 polls but was ousted slightly over a year later.