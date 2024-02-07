Former Sarawak governor reportedly removed from hospital is back home

KUCHING - The police in Sarawak have confirmed that former governor of the state Abdul Taib Mahmud is back home, after the 87-year-old was reportedly taken out of the hospital by his wife without the knowledge of his other family members.

“He is now in his own residence,” state police commissioner Mancha Ata told reporters on Feb 7 after launching an event in conjunction with Chinese New Year here.

Datuk Mancha also said the police had received eight reports as at Feb 6 relating to the ailing Tun Taib’s alleged removal from a private hospital on Feb 3.

He said some of the reports were lodged by the former governor’s family members but declined to elaborate.

“It is still under investigation, we cannot go into the details,” he added.

On Feb 5, Mr Mancha said the police were investigating a report that Mr Taib was removed from hospital by his wife Raghad Kurdi Taib.

He had said the case was being probed under Section 336 of the Penal Code for rash or negligent acts which endangered human life or personal safety.

The police report, which went viral on social media, alleged that Toh Puan Raghad took Mr Taib out of hospital against medical advice close to midnight on Feb 3.

This was followed by another report by one of Mr Taib’s brothers claiming that his family members did not know the former governor’s whereabouts and were “gravely concerned” for his health and safety.

However, Ms Raghad denied allegations that she had taken Mr Taib out of hospital against doctors’ advice.

“That’s not true. This is the proof,” she said in an Instagram story with a photo of a note believed to be from a nurse.

Ms Raghad also said her only concern was her husband’s well-being and called for a stop to assumptions and accusations against her. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK