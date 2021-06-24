Former president Benigno Aquino, who led the Philippines through a period of prosperity, dies

MANILA - Former president Benigno Aquino III, whose term was marked by a long period of prosperity for the Philippines but also marred by costly political missteps, died early on Thursday (June 24). He was 61.

Son of democracy icon and former president Corazon Aquino, Mr Aquino served as president from 2010 to 2016.

Senate President Vicente Sotto remarked on Mr Aquino's death.

"No matter what political side you're on, when a former president passes away, the country mourns," he said on Thursday (June 24).

The family has yet to confirm his death, but various news organisations, citing sources close to the Aquinos, and chat groups of his political allies have reported that Mr Aquino died of complications from a lingering lung illness.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen mentioned Mr Aquino's passing in a Twitter post.

"I saw him carry his title with dignity and integrity… I knew him to be a kind man, driven by his passion to serve our people, diligent in his duties and with an avid and consuming curiosity about new knowledge and the world in general. He will be missed," said Mr Leonen.